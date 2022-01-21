Kenya: Stanchart Named Kenya's Best Trade Finance Provider

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Bank has scooped the 2022 Best Trade Finance Provider in Kenya award for its trade innovation in product capabilities and stellar focus on client-centricity.

The bank was awarded for its services and products that aptly addressed key client challenges brought about by the pandemic.

The editorial review board of Global Finance selected the best trade finance providers based on entries from banks and other providers, as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives, and technology experts.

Criteria for choosing the winners included: transaction volumes, the scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing, and innovative technologies.

Makabelo Malumane, Head of Transaction Banking, Kenya and East Africa at Standard Chartered Bank said the award is a testament to the Trade and Working Capital capabilities that the firm offers to its clients.

" Through innovative trade solutions coupled with a customer-centric approach, we have customized and structured our solutions to support our clients even during the height of the pandemic.We continue to be relentless in our efforts to support our clients as they re-ignite growth within their operations and as they focus on building long-term sustainable business models," Malumane said.

"In enhancing client experience and process simplification, we are leveraging our digital capabilities on our enhanced flagship Straight2Bank online banking platform to truly make Standard Chartered Bank easy to bank with." added Ms. Makabelo.