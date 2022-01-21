Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited Renamed

Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited (Ghana Re), has announced a change in its name from Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited to Ghana Reinsurance PLC.

According to a press statement signed by the Managing Director of Ghana Reinsurance PLC, Mr George Mensah, the development followed a resolution passed by its shareholders at the company's Annual General Meeting held in June last year.

"We wish to inform the general public and all stakeholders that, with immediate effect, Ghana Re's corporate name has changed from Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited to Ghana Reinsurance PLC," it stated.

It added that, the corporate name change had been mandated by the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) section 21(1) (b), which directed that corporate name of public companies limited by shares should end with "Public Liability Company" or the abbreviation "PLC".

Going forward, it said Ghana Re shall be referred to as Ghana Reinsurance PLC in all publications and contracts with third party providers and requested that all correspondences with the company should reflect the new name.

"The change in name shall not affect the rights and obligations of Ghana Re or render defective any legal proceedings by or against the company," it stressed.

Accordingly, the statement said all existing agreements and contracts that bear Ghana Re's old name remained valid and would not be affected by the use of its new name.