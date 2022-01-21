Ghana: Karaga Residents Urged to Embrace Peace

Karaga — The District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for Karaga, Mr Mahama Osman urged the residents of Karaga district in the northern region to embrace peace to facilitate development.

Mr Osman was speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day Peace Building sensitisation workshop for various stakeholders in Karaga yesterday.

It was attended by security personnel, chiefs, opinion leaders, leaders of youth groups within Karaga and its environs to promote peace.

The workshop was organised by the Karaga Peace Ambassadors in collaboration with the STAR Ghana Foundation.

It was to discuss and build consensus on finding sustainable solutions to conflicts arising from farmer-herder tensions and disagreements in the district.

As part of the Conflict, Security, and Stability Fund (CSSF) project in Northern Ghana with Funding from the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) the workshop also sought to train and form Community Monitors who will collaborate with district security agencies and traditional authorities to mediate and resolve conflicts.

The director applauded the STAR Ghana foundation for the initiative indicated it was timely and most appreciated.

The Project Manager in charge of the CSSF in Northern region, Mr Aaron Atimpe said the project's main aim is supporting communities and stakeholders at the grassroots level to co-create and co-implement innovative approaches to addressing identified conflict and insecurity issues.

Star Ghana was working assiduously to help find solution.

Mr Atimpe stated that it was better to build consensus geared toward finding a lasting antidotes to disputes arising from farmer-herder conflicts.

He noted that the training would create opportunity for the partners to establish community monitors, educate and enlighten them on their roles as mediators.

On his part, Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, the Northern Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC) urged Ghanaians to be peace loving people as that is the only way development can go down to every corner of the nation.

He indicated that the workshop was one of the many ways the NPC could sustain peace in the country, and commended the STAR GHANA Foundation and the Karaga Peace Ambassadors for the move.