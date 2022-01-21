Ghana: Golf - All Set for Captain One Charity Tourney

21 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

Over 100 professional and amateur golfers will battle for glory at the fifth anniversary edition of the Captain One Charity International Golf Tournament slated for the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi tomorrow.

With a giant trophy, medals and cash prizes at stake, this year's event is expected to be keenly contested as golfers look forward to beginning the year on a bright note.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, President of Captain One Golf Society,Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah said the event over the years had been closely contested and this year would be no exception.

Many golfers he said, have indicated their readiness to dethrone last year's winner Vincent Torgah.

Apart from the upcoming event, he said Captain One was committed to the development of golf in the country and involving everyone to demystify the idea that golf is for the elites.

"We are committed to raising the best golfers in the country that could compete on the global stage with the likes of Tiger Woods and other global golf icons," he stressed.

He expressed appreciation to partners and sponsors for coming on board to ensure that they staged the maiden golf event of the year.

The Vice Captain of Captain One, Mr Richard Boateng urged golfers to be professional and give their best shots to make the event successful.

Tournament Director,Mr Solomon Harvey explained that the event would begin today with the kids' game before the adults take Center stage in the afternoon.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X