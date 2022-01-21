Ghana: Zoomlion Undertakes Disinfection Exercise At Kotoka Airport

An official of the Vector Control Unit, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Abel Djangmah, has reiterated the need to intensify the ongoing monthly disinfection operation at the country's airports.

According to him, this has become necessary, especially in the wake of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spreads fast and the fact that a lot of people, both Ghanaians and foreigners, travelled into the country for the yuletide.

MrDjangbah made the call while speaking to the media during a disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) yesterday, by waste management giant, Zoomlion.

He said for the past year, Zoomlion had been disinfecting the country's airports every month, explaining that "we do that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that just a little about two weeks ago, we were at Kotoka to embark on same, all as part of efforts to fight the virus."

MrDjangbah indicated that one key challenge with the COVID-19 fight was the unstable nature of the virus.

This development, he stressed, was making the control measures by scientists a little challenging.

"Therefore, we cannot relent on our efforts in the previous exercises that we have done. We have to continue applying all the necessary measures until it is finally declared that COVID-19 is no more in the country," MrDjangbah urged.

In addition to the airports disinfection, he said it was equally imperative that Ghanaians also obey the other COVID-19 safety protocol.

MrDjangbah said these were wearing of nose masks, regular washing of hands with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and practising social distancing as well.

"So, all these measures together will help mother Ghana defeat COVID-19," he said.

On the question of effectiveness of the disinfection exercise, MrDjangbah said the product being used by his outfit was very potent enough to fight the virus, adding that it works on surfaces very well and instantly kills any virus.

Explaining, he said the disinfectants being used had been tested and approved worldwide.

In furtherance, he stated that anytime a disinfection operation was carried out by his company, it was followed by an evaluation exercise.

"Evaluation is not done in a day. It takes time so you cannot just stand here and say that what I have done is effective or not. Even with the vaccine, it could be seen that though people have taken the jabs, they were still being entreated to observe the other COVID-19 protocol," he noted.

For scientific tasks, he mentioned that after the work was done, there was still the need to evaluate and monitor, to be able to come out with good evidence to point out that it has been effective.

Hereminded Ghanaians, and in particular travellers coming into the country, to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol.

He also reassured that his outfit would continue to play its role to make the country's airports safe for both staff members and travellers.