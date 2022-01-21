South Africa: The Curious Case of Zandile Mafe and the Ghost of Dimitri Tsafendas

20 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The last time the state was anxious to write off a man who had struck at the heart of government was 1966 when communist Dimitri Tsafendas stabbed Prime Minister Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd to death in the National Assembly.

On 2 January 2022, a fire, set at dawn, gutted part of that very same Old Assembly as well as the new National Assembly.

The 49-year-old Zandile Mafe was arrested soon afterwards.

He was found sleeping on the streets of Cape Town and taken in by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) for questioning after CCTV footage allegedly placed him at the scene of the crime.

Mafe appeared in court shortly afterwards, unshaven and visibly startled. Representing him pro bono was lawyer Luvuyo Godla (later to be joined by advocate Dali Mpofu, also pro bono) who maintained his client was a "scapegoat".

Godla added that Mafe "rejected the charges" which, at that point, did not yet include "terrorism".

Later, on 11 January, Mafe was charged with violating the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act No 33 of 2004, which was added to five other charges, replacing a lesser charge of contravening the National Key Points Act....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X