South Africa: The Curious Case of Zandile Mafe and the Ghost of Dimitri Tsafendas

analysis

The last time the state was anxious to write off a man who had struck at the heart of government was 1966 when communist Dimitri Tsafendas stabbed Prime Minister Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd to death in the National Assembly.

On 2 January 2022, a fire, set at dawn, gutted part of that very same Old Assembly as well as the new National Assembly.

The 49-year-old Zandile Mafe was arrested soon afterwards.

He was found sleeping on the streets of Cape Town and taken in by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) for questioning after CCTV footage allegedly placed him at the scene of the crime.

Mafe appeared in court shortly afterwards, unshaven and visibly startled. Representing him pro bono was lawyer Luvuyo Godla (later to be joined by advocate Dali Mpofu, also pro bono) who maintained his client was a "scapegoat".

Godla added that Mafe "rejected the charges" which, at that point, did not yet include "terrorism".

Later, on 11 January, Mafe was charged with violating the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act No 33 of 2004, which was added to five other charges, replacing a lesser charge of contravening the National Key Points Act....