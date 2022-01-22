Nigeria: Boko Haram Abducted Girls in Fresh Chibok Attack, Says Resident

21 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

More than a dozen girls were abducted in Boko Haram's latest attack in a community in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, according to a resident.

Daily Trust had reported how the insurgents broke into the town on Thursday night after shooting in different directions.

Civilians fled into the bush and surrounding villages when they struck at Pemi village near Chibok.

The insurgents torched not less than 20 houses, including a branch of EYN Church, a source told Daily Trust.

Bitrus Yohanna, a resident, said the leader of vigilantes in the community was the main target as the local guards have waged war against the insurgents in the axis.

"It was a sad day for us in Pemi, the insurgents came in large numbers and started raining bullets from different angles; they captured our vigilante commander and slit his throat, many houses were burnt down including EYN Church." Yohanna disclosed.

Ba'ana Musa, a member of a vigilante group, who joined the local guards that engaged the insurgents in gun battle, said eight of those abducted escaped but 17 girls are in captivity.

"They came in the night and many villagers ran into the bush while 8 women among those abducted later escaped and returned to the village around 11 am today.

"But we are deeply worried over missing young girls. As we speak, not less than 17 young girls are with them."

Chibok shot into limelight in 2014 when Boko Haram attacked Government Secondary School, Chibok, and abducted 276 girls.

While more than 100 were rescued, the whereabouts of others have remained unknown.

