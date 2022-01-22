Tunisia: Four Individuals, Including MP, Accused of Seizing Several Hectares of Land On Mount Fernana Placed in Custody

Tunis/Tunisia — Accused of having seized several hectares at Mount Fernana and of "illegal" exploitation of marble, four individuals, including a deputy in the constituency of Kasserine, have been placed in custody pending the end of the investigation, the information office of the Court of First Instance of Tunis said on Friday.

In a statement a copy of which was sent to TAP, the court said that the case involves 30 defendants so far. An MP whose activities are suspended, a sales manager at the Ministry of Equipment, a delegate of Feriana, as well as a regional delegate of agriculture occupying this post in 2019 have been placed in custody.

A former sales director and a chief of the National Guard district in Feriana are under investigation, the same source added.