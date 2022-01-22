Tunisia: CSM Denounces 'Smear' Campaign

21 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) reiterated on Friday its commitment to "its regulatory power in areas within its competence", denouncing what it calls a "smear" campaign against its members in connection with bonuses and privileges granted to them.

In a statement, the Council stressed that its plenary assembly held today discussed the judicial situation in general and examined decree no. 4 of the current year on the revision of the Council's organic law.

For the CSM, which is a constitutional institution composed of 45 magistrates, bonuses and privileges have been granted in full transparency, in accordance with its organic law and the state's budgetary balance.

The Supreme Judicial Council guarantees the proper functioning of justice and respect for its independence.

On the other hand, the CSM warned against the "danger" that could arise from the presidential decree that modified its organic law, considering it an attack on the constitutional edifice and the judiciary.

"This decree is marred by irregularities that have already affected Article 113 of the Constitution," the CSM said.

