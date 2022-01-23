Egypt: Minister - Services On Egypt Portal to Reach 200 By End of 2022

Telecommunications Minister Amr Talaat said on Saturday 22/01/2022 that the ICT Ministry aims to increase the number of services offered on Egypt Portal to 200 by the end of 2022.

Talaat's remarks came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to follow up on the executive situation of some of the ministry's projects.

Talaat pointed out that about 150 services will be offered on Egypt Portal by the second quarter of this year, adding about 4.3 million people benefited from the services by conducting 14.2 million transactions.

Regarding the ministry's efforts about the government's move to the New Administrative Capital, the minister underlined that the ministry contributed to training 23,000 civil servants who will move there and finished all the construction works of the mobile coverage in the government district.

The ministry is set to launch the second version of the national project management application to manage the Decent Life projects, noting about 130 million papers related to the project had been automated out of a total of 160 million papers.

The meeting touched on the executive situation of the real estate registration application to govern real estate wealth.

They also discussed the executive situation of the ministry's project to use AI in early detection of diabetic retinopathy that contributed to examining 10,000 patients and aims to one million diabetics nationwide in addition to Hodud app, the smart assistant for the Egyptian farmer as 2,300 users had downloaded the app.

The number of mobile towers established during 2021 increased by about 93% compared to 2020 and added that the current number of power stations in cities is 16,200 in cities, 9,500 in villages, and 4,500 thousand on roads, the minister added.

He also pointed to the development of 1,329 post offices in 2021.