Africa: Match Facts - Burkina Faso V Gabon

The Round of 16 of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 kicks off on Sunday, with Burkina Faso and Gabon locking horns in Limbe.

Match Card

Date: 22 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Round of 16

Match: Burkina Faso vs Gabon

Following are the Match Facts from Opta

● This will be the third Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Burkina Faso and Gabon, with Gabon unbeaten in the previous two meetings - both in the group stages (2-0 in 2015 and 1-1 in 2017).

● Burkina Faso have only lost one of their last nine Africa Cup of Nations matches (W4 D4), winning as many games across their last two AFCON editions (4) as they did in their previous 10 participations combined.

● Gabon are unbeaten in their last six Africa Cup of Nations games (W1 D5), although they've only won one of their last eight in the competition (D5 L2) since their 2-0 victory against Burkina Faso in 2015.

● A victory would see Burkina Faso reach at least the quarter-finals in three of their last four AFCON participations, having been as far in the competition in just one of their first eight appearances (fourth place in 1998).

● Excluding blocked shocked, Burkina Faso have the best shooting accuracy of any side at AFCON this year (57%), hitting the target with 12 of their 21 non-blocked shots.