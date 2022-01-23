Africa: Match Facts - Burkina Faso V Gabon

22 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Round of 16 of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 kicks off on Sunday, with Burkina Faso and Gabon locking horns in Limbe.

Match Card

Date: 22 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Round of 16

Match: Burkina Faso vs Gabon

Following are the Match Facts from Opta

● This will be the third Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Burkina Faso and Gabon, with Gabon unbeaten in the previous two meetings - both in the group stages (2-0 in 2015 and 1-1 in 2017).

● Burkina Faso have only lost one of their last nine Africa Cup of Nations matches (W4 D4), winning as many games across their last two AFCON editions (4) as they did in their previous 10 participations combined.

● Gabon are unbeaten in their last six Africa Cup of Nations games (W1 D5), although they've only won one of their last eight in the competition (D5 L2) since their 2-0 victory against Burkina Faso in 2015.

● A victory would see Burkina Faso reach at least the quarter-finals in three of their last four AFCON participations, having been as far in the competition in just one of their first eight appearances (fourth place in 1998).

● Excluding blocked shocked, Burkina Faso have the best shooting accuracy of any side at AFCON this year (57%), hitting the target with 12 of their 21 non-blocked shots.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X