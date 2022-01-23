Africa: Match Facts - Nigeria V Tunisia

Giants Nigeria and Tunisia lock horns in Garoua for the account of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 Round of 16.

Match Card

Date: 22 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Round of 16

Match: Nigeria v Tunisia

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● Nigeria and Tunisia are meeting for the sixth time at the Africa Cup of Nations, with four of the previous five matches being played in knock-out games. Nigeria are unbeaten in all five (W3 D2, excluding shoot-outs).

● Tunisia's only successful Africa Cup of Nations meeting with Nigeria came in 2004, when they progressed via penalties in the semi-finals after the match finished level, going onto win the competition that year.

● Nigeria have won 12 of their last 14 Africa Cup of Nations games (L2), winning each of their last four in a row.

● Tunisia made it through to the round of 16 despite losing two of their three 2021 AFCON matches (W1). They've now lost four of their last five in the competition (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 16 games at the Africa Cup of Nations (W5 D7).

● Nigeria have had more different goal scorers (6) than any other team so far at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Simon Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Troost-Ekong and Umar Sadiq each scoring once.