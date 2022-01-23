Africa: Thrilling Pairings On the Road to Qatar 2022

African contenders to represent the continent in the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022™ knew the fate of their upcoming opponents when the draw for the Third and Final Round of the African Qualifiers was held on Saturday.

The draw held in Douala, Cameroon was conducted by CAF Competitions Director Samson Adamu, assisted by CAF legends El Hadji Diouf and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Following are the encounters, set for next March.

(The first leg will be on the first mentioned side)

Egypt v Senegal

Cameroon v Algeria

Ghana v Nigeria

DR Congo v Morocco

Mali v Tunisia