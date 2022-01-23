Africa: Study Shows Impact of Covid-19 Vaccines On Menstrual Cycles Not Clinically Significant - Society of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists

analysis

A study into the disruption of menstrual cycles experienced by a few women after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine shows that menstruation is not significantly affected by the vaccine, the president of the South African Society of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists, Dr Haynes van der Merwe, said this week.

Dr Haynes van der Merwe, the president of the South African Society of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (Sasog), responded to a statement issued by the Commission for Gender Equality using the study into the disruption of menstrual cycles experienced by a few women after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine as an argument for why businesses should not be implementing mandatory vaccines in the workplace.

"The study in question showed that women experienced a 0.7 day increase in cycle length following vaccination. There was no increase in the number of bleeding days but a slightly longer time between bleeding. This was temporary and not clinically relevant. This study is therefore reassuring and shows that menstruation is not affected by the Covid vaccination. Sasog also wishes to emphasise that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks," Van der Merwe said.

The commission issued the statement late last week using the study as grounds to warn against...