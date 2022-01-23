South Africa: Westerford High - A Western Cape Public School That's Pricey but Maintains a 100 Percent Pass Rate

analysis

Westerford High School in Cape Town has maintained a consistent 100% pass rate for years, which has positioned the 69-year-old academic institution as one of the country's top schools.

Westerford High School in Cape Town is one of South Africa's most expensive public schools, and costs about R44,991 in annual school fees. After the results of its matriculants in the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, Westerford was pronounced the top school in the Western Cape. The high school's 2020 matric cohort received a 100% pass rate and achieved a bachelor pass rate of 99.4%. The school reported a 100% pass rate for 2021.

Principal Mark Smith, in office since 2019, attributes the school's continued success in the NSC exams to passionate learners and teachers.

"There are quality schools all over SA, so I think for starters it's important not to be arrogant in thinking that we have a formula that's different from anyone else. I believe the bulk of what we do is replicated in all the good schools that are in SA," says Smith.

"That being said, we stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before us. Westerford has always had a very strong system; the...