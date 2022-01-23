Ugandan Parliament Asked to Ban Boda Bodas From Central Kampala

20 January 2022
The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)
By Wanjiku Njugunah
  • The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) decongest the Central Business District (CBD) by removing boda boda riders and reducing public service vehicles
  • Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Opendi said the CBD needs to have less motorised activity
  • Stella Atyang (NRM, Moroto District) suggested that KCCA needs to build tram lines where the drainage channels run as one way to decongest the city

The parliament in Uganda has tasked the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to decongest the Central Business District (CBD) by removing Boda Boda riders and reducing public service vehicles.

In a meeting of the Committee on Physical Infrastructure, Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Opendi said the CBD needs to have less motorised activity.

"This report is silent about the boda boda riders. What is the plan? Should they be left to work outside the CBD?" Opendi asked.

She noted that over the years, KCCA has done nothing to consider the sidewalks for pedestrians.

"KCCA focuses more on constructing roads for cars and does not cater for pedestrians. They do not consider road safety at all yet we have so many accidents in this city. Prioritise road safety especially the walkways," she said.

Stella Atyang (NRM, Moroto District) suggested that KCCA needs to build tram lines where the drainage channels run as one way to decongest the city.

Read the original article on The Exchange.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X