Ugandan Parliament Asked to Ban Boda Bodas From Central Kampala

The parliament in Uganda has tasked the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to decongest the Central Business District (CBD) by removing Boda Boda riders and reducing public service vehicles.

In a meeting of the Committee on Physical Infrastructure, Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Opendi said the CBD needs to have less motorised activity.

"This report is silent about the boda boda riders. What is the plan? Should they be left to work outside the CBD?" Opendi asked.

She noted that over the years, KCCA has done nothing to consider the sidewalks for pedestrians.

"KCCA focuses more on constructing roads for cars and does not cater for pedestrians. They do not consider road safety at all yet we have so many accidents in this city. Prioritise road safety especially the walkways," she said.

Stella Atyang (NRM, Moroto District) suggested that KCCA needs to build tram lines where the drainage channels run as one way to decongest the city.