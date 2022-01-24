Kenya: 30 Western Kenya MPs Tell Off Mudavadi Over Pact With DP Ruto

23 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Thirty Western Kenya Members of Parliament from the Orange Democratic Movement, Jubilee and the Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya (DAP-K) have told off Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi for uniting with Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking hours after Ruto announced a pact with Mudavadi, the legislators stated that the move was not an option for economic development.

The pact has elicited reactions from different quarters, the notable one being the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) which severed ties with Mudavadi following the move.

In a statement, OKA's spokesperson Frederick Okango stated that they cannot be friends with Ruto and it was time to move to 'higher grounds'.

"Unfortunately we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them.It is time to move forward , it is time to end the nasty political games," said Okango who is also the KANU Secretary General.

He wished Mudavadi all his best in his presidential ambition, a statement that has left more to be read on the unity of OKA.

"We would like to wish Hon. Mudavadi the best of luck as he joins his other partners. There is no room for damages,"Okango stated.

