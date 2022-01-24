Kenya: We Will Work With ANC, Ford-K and Like Minded Parties, Ruto Says

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has announced that the United Democratic Alliance will work with the Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and any other likeminded parties as he joins forces with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Ruto who was speaking during the ANC's National Delegates Congress at the Bomas of Kenya, stated that they will hold joint campaign rallies starting with Nakuru on Wednesday before they tour Bungoma on Friday and Central region on Saturday.

"Kenya is greater than anyone of us and we will make sacrifices that needs to be made so that we can consolidate our nation and take Kenyan to the next level," he said.

In the new coalition pact, they insisted that they will take the leadership of the country to a new level, devoid of political deceit.

"We are going to walk this journey with many Kenyans. We will raise the bar of leadership so that deceit, lies and conmanship doesn't become part of the equation in leadership," Ruto said.

The deputy president pointed out that his economic agenda of bottom up and that of Mudavadi of 'uchumi bora and pesa mfukoni,' will without a doubt liberate this country economically.

"The coming together of our agendas we will have the chance to deal decisively with challenges that face our nation. Pesa mfukoni must start from the bottom," Ruto said.

Ruto urged Mudavadi and Wetangula not to be cowed for joining hands with him despite what he termed as intimidation.

"We as nation must resist the criminalization of decent or alternative views. Criminal justice system cannot be weaponized to drive political narrative and programmes," he stated. "Going forward this is the beginning of the journey to the next general election and a future that has shared prosperity for every citizen,"

Mudavadi asserted that Kenya is a democratic nation and they are free to form coalition friendship with any individual in the political scene.

"I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees. We will not allow anyone to choose friends for us. We must reject sinister schemes in this year's polls," he said.

Wetangula also affirmed that they will work together with Ruto and all likeminded individuals to ensure a massive victory in the August polls.

"I want us to move with precision. We welcome everybody, our basket is not full. We have started a new chapter in the history of this country, standing here today what people will not come together, we are now together," he said.