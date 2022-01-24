Kenya: CBK Governor Njoroge Mourns Ugandan Counterpart Mutebile as a Diligent Man

Nairobi — Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge has mourned his Ugandan counterpart Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile as a man who worked diligently to forge closer ties within the East African Community (EAC)

In a statement, Njoroge stated that Mutebile "worked with his fellow Central Bank Governors to harmonise policies leading to the implementation of the East Africa Monetary Union"

"I am deeply saddened by the news this morning of the passing away of Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile. I interacted with the late governor on numerous occasions since my joining the Central Bank of Kenya in June 2015," Njoroge stated.

"I am particularly grateful for his welcoming me into the community of East African Central Bank Governors and I cannot forget the many courtesies he extended to me."

Mutebile passed away early today morning at a Nairobi hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on December 31, 2021, after he collapsed due to complications related to diabetes.

Over the years, he had been in and out of hospital for the same complications.

A seasoned professional economist and reformer, he spearheaded the design and implementation of the Economic Reform Program that restored Uganda from the economic crises of the 1970s and 1980s.

He served as secretary to the treasury from 1992 to 2001 when he was appointed governor.