Kenya: Kalonzo, Gideon Moi Walk Out of Bomas After Arrival of Ruto's UDA Team

23 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi on Sunday walked out of the Amani National Congress (ANC) National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya as soon as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) team arrived at the venue.

The two were present to witness an 'earthquake' announcement by their co-principal Musalia Mudavadi.

Deputy President William Ruto later arrived for the event accompanied by UDA leaders including MPs Nandi Governor Steven Sang, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Kirinyanga Governor Anne Waiguru,Aden Duale (Garrisa Township)Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

Others include Didmus Barasa (Kimilili),Benjamin Washiali(Mumias East),Vincent Kemose(West Mugirango),Vincent Munyaka(Machakos Town),Irungu Kangata(Muranga Senator),Catherine Waruguru(Laikipia)and Nelson Havi(Westlands UDA aspirant).

