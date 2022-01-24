Kenya: Mudavadi Endorsed as ANC Party's Presidential Candidate

Nairobi — The Amani National Congress has endorsed Musalia Mudavadi as the party's presidential candidate in the August general elections.

Mudavadi was endorsed by the Party's National Delegates Congress (NDC) which also mandated him to negotiate and enter coalition agreements.

Hundreds of delegates who attended the meeting at the Bomas of Kenya officially gave Mudavadi the mantle to spearhead the interests of political outfit in National politics.

"With Musalia Mudavadi we will form a government that has a space for everyone. We have a great nation, let not allow anyone to hold this nation captive," the party's secretary general Simon Kamau said.

The announcement was made in the event that was graced by Deputy president William Ruto and his allies.

Talks have been rife that Mudavadi and Ruto are in talks to form a coalition that will be their political wheel in this year general election.

Ruto attending the political event aimed at launching Mudavadi's presidential bid giving the clearest indication that the duo will form a pact to battle it out in the August polls.

On Saturday, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala alluded that they will only invite their friends in the delegates conference and not their competitors as they risk exposing their political strategies.