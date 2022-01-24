Kenya: 'Wakati Huu, Tusidanganyane!' Mudavidi's Hue as He Seeks the Presidency

Nairobi — Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyans to elect him as president as he comes with clean hands and will always tell them the truth.

Speaking to his supporters at the Bomas of Kenya, Mudavadi stated that Kenyans have for a long time been “treated to the bad drama of leaders not intending to do what they say.”

“Leaders’ words vaporize as soon as they are said. Nothing follows.”

Mudavadi hinged his presidential bid on economically liberating the country stating that the country has been ‘mortgaged’ due to the escalating debt levels.

“For how long shall this continue. Meanwhile because of the level of unemployment the cost of production has gone above the roof. The burden of this debt has been pushed to the common mwananchi,” he said.

The ANC presidential candidate poked holes on the Jubilee government leadership which he stated has been riddled with corruption leaving Kenyans to bear the burden through huge taxes.

“Fellow Kenyans, what is happening in our country is unsustainable. Make no mistake, we are sitting on a time bomb. The Youth have lost hope in education because they cannot see the benefit of it,” Mudavadi stated.

The Former Vice President asserted that he is a trustworthy leader and therefore cannot be put on the pedestal of those who give empty promises.

“I ask Kenyans to trust me because I come with clean hands, experience and acknowledge that there are problems to be dealt with,” stated Mudavadi.