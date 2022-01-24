Kenya: Odinga Can't Be Trusted, That's Why I Can't Join Azimio - Mudavadi

Nairobi — Amani National Congress Movement leader Musalia Mudavadi has dashed hopes of ever teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga.

During the launch of his presidential bid at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday, Mudavadi described Odinga is a canning politician, and he cannot be trusted.

"We can't work with leaders who cannot be trusted. Those who you trust at your own risk. For avoidance of doubt Azimio la Umoja movement is not an option when it comes to political coalition," Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader who has previously worked with Odinga in the 2007 as a running mate and 2017 general election in the defunct National Super Alliance (NASA) revealed that attempts to restore trust between him and Odinga have proved futile.

"We have struggled with untrustworthy people before and even when we give them a chance to redeem themselves, they have failed miserably and returned to their old mischief," he recalled.

He asked Kenyans to support his presidential bid while outlining his manifesto, urging them to stay away from political projects.

"We must reject Political projects and sinister schemes in this year's general election, we are tired!" Mudavadi asserted.

The Former Vice president tore into the March 9th handshake by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga saying the common mwananchi are suffering at the expense of the two political rivals come friend.

"The Labor sector is at Intensive care unit, Agriculture is dead, and farmers are agonizing not knowing whether they should throw in the towel. Kenyan is broke, where are your handshake partners," Mudavadi stated.

Ever since the January 30th, 2018, mock swearing in of Odinga as people president, the two leaders have been on the opposing sides with efforts to unite them hitting a dead end.