Kenya: OKA Breaks Ranks With Mudavadi Over His Links With Ruto's UDA

Nairobi — Is the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) dead or headed for a fallout is the puzzle in the political scene following the Amani National Congress (ANC) National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The alliance has only been left with Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) after Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) formed a new political pact with Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement, OKA’s spokesperson Frederick Okango stated that they cannot be friends with Ruto and it was time to move to ‘higher grounds’.

“Unfortunately, we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them. It is time to move forward, it is time to end the nasty political games,” said Okango who is also KANU secretary general.

The OKA spokesperson wished Mudavadi all his best in his presidential ambition, a statement that has left more to be read on the unity of OKA.

“We would like to wish Hon. Mudavadi the best of luck as he joins his other partners. There is no room for damages,”Okango stated.

Mudavadi while joining hand with Ruto asserted that Kenya is a democratic nation and they are free to form a coalition friendship with any individual in the political scene.

“I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees. We will not allow anyone to choose friends for us. These shenanigans are aimed at subverting free, fair and verifiable elections by crippling political parties. There are shameful maneuvers to assault and curtail Kenyans’ political rights to associate and freely choose their leaders,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC party leader stated that they will not allow Kenyans to lose their freedom of choice through ‘self-imposed’ leaders.

“Some shadowy elements are busy attempting to coerce, intimidate and impose handpicked leaders. This is a perilous road that can only lead to civil strife. The stability of this country is derived from the legitimacy bestowed through popular elections,” Mudavadi stated.

Wetangula affirmed that they will work together with Ruto and all likeminded parties to ensure a massive victory in the August polls.

“I want us to move with precision. We welcome everybody, our basket is not full. We have started a new chapter in the history of this country. We are now together,” he said.