Nigeria: '10,000 Entries Received for Nigerian Idol Season 7'

The producers of Nigerian Idol, Multichoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, have revealed that they received about 10,000 entries when they opened for auditions for the seventh season.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice Nigeria, in a statement said that it was the most entries they had ever received for the show.

Tejumola said that Nigerian Idol had proven to be a coveted springboard for aspiring musicians in its past seasons.

"So, the number of people trying to get on the show is not surprising.

"However, it is interesting to note that about 10 out of the 10,000 people that applied will make it to the live shows.

"Perhaps even more exciting is the fact that there will be only one winner who will take home all the prizes," she said.

On the audition process, Tejumola said: "For this season, we held auditions online, and for the first time after a long time, we also had physical auditions.

"This year, we had a hybrid just to give more hopefuls of the Nigerian Idol format a chance to enter and get a shot at fame.

"We had a record number of almost 10,000 entries, an increase from last season."

She said the three-month-long music reality show would follow talented musicians through rigorous training to create the next Nigerian music superstar.

"They will be judged by award-winning artiste, Oladapo Oyebanjo 'D'banj'; singer-songwriter, Simisola 'Simi' Kosoko; and creative industry entrepreneur, Obi Asika.

"IK Osakioduwa will return as the host of the show, the winner for this season will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes," she said.

According to her, following the completion of the online and physical auditions last November, the countdown is officially on for the seventh season of the show, which premieres on Feruary 6.

Tejumola said that the show would be aired on Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family from 7 p.m.

"There will also be a non-stop bonus content on DStv ch 197 and GOtv ch 29.

"The live shows will start airing on March 20," she said.

The headline sponsor of Nigerian Idol season 7 is Bigi drinks, and the co-headline sponsor is Binance. (NAN)