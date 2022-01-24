Rwanda: Musanze FC to Miss Two Players Against Mukura

Musanze FC will be without two key players when they face Mukura Victory this afternoon in a Rwanda premier league game in Huye.

The players who will not feature in today's epic clash in the Southern Province are Anicet Muhire and Nkundimana Fabio as they are both serving suspensions.

"The team is in good shape, all the players are in good shape, except for Anicet and Nkundimana who have cards that do not allow them to play." Coach Frank Ouna told his club's website.

"We are well prepared for the game." He added

Musanze are currently 6th on the league log with twenty points from 13 games.