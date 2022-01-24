Nigerian Idol - Battle to Crown the Next Music Superstar in Nigeria Begins

What I'm bringing to the table as judge on the show - D'banj

The search for the next music superstars in the country has commenced following the unveiling of the judges on the Nigerian Idol season 7 by MultiChoice Nigeria.

The reality TV show has produced some of the biggest music acts in the country including Timi Dakolo and Omawumi (when it was referred to as Idols West Africa) and break-out gospel singer Mercy Chinwo. Kingdom Kroseide won last year's edition.

Thousands of Nigerian youths annually look forward to the singing competition as a platform to launch their musical careers and this year's season may not be different following the unveiling of two superstars, D'banj and Simi alongside creative industries entrepreneur, Obi Asika as new judges on the show.

Popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa will also be returning as the show's host for this season. "I'm so excited to be back on the show because coming back for a new season means that I did well the previous season. I'll be bringing a lot to the table this season and I can't wait for the viewers to see what we have in store," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: "We could not think of a better trio to be the season's judges than Obi Asika, D'banj and Simi. The three of them combined bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!"

Tejumola revealed that the winner of this year's show will walk away with the huge sum of N100 million cash, a brand new car and a recording deal among other prizes.

Speaking on his new assignment, D'banj who's making his first appearance on Nigerian Idol as a judge promised to give his all. "I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn't contain my excitement. I'm coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang. The show provides me the platform to encourage and help young Nigerians discover their talents in music, " the Koko master said.

On what he will be bringing to the table as a judge, D'banj said apart from looking out for good voice, stage craft and appearances, he's going to be mindful of his assessment.

"Even though we are looking for one winner, I believe there are creative ways that you can turn people down so that when they are going home, they are happy. That's what I will be bringing to the table. I can't give highest score to everybody, but for those that will go home, there's a creative way you will pass your message that will still leave that visible hope which is what I stand for," D'banj said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On her part, Simi said, "I've always loved the idea of being a judge and I think it's a fun thing to do. I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that will come on the show."

Obi Asika added, "I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I'm also excited to work with the rest of the judges this season, and I will be very fair and real to every contestant just like I was last year." Following the completion of the online and physical auditions last November, the countdown is officially on for a seventh season of the show, which premieres February 6, 2022 on DStv and Gotv. Headline sponsor of Nigerian Idol season 7 is Bigi Drinks while co-headline sponsor is Binance.