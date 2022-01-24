Rwanda/Gabon: Etoile Sign Gabonese Midfielder Nicodeme Russell

Rwanda premier league side Etoile de l'est have acquired Gabonese midfielder Nziengui Koumba Nicodeme Russell on an 18-month deal as they seek to strengthen their team.

Etoile have been struggling this season mainly in midfield and the Gabonese enforcer is expected to bring stability and also offer adequate protection for the back four.

"We are pleased to announce that we have signed Gabonese midfielder Nziengui Koumba Nicodeme Russell. It is a one-and-a-half-year contract. Welcome to the family," An official statement on the Etoile twitter handle indicated.

Nicodeme is expected to pair with Ghanaian midfielder Prince Ampong who recently returned from injury in the center of the pitch for Etoile.