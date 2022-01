President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday sent birthday wishes to former OAU Secretary General Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, who also served as Prime Minister of Tanzania.

"Happy birthday to Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, an outstanding public servant of Tanzanians, Africa and the world for over four decades of your dedication," President tweeted.

She added: "On this special day of the 80th anniversary of your birth, we thank you for the splendid service to our country."