Nigeria: I Didn't Sell Buhari to Nigerians, I Only Posted His Pictures, Says Dele Momodu

24 January 2022
Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, has said he never campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Momodu said in an interview: "I actually like the man personally but his politics, no way."

The 2023 presidential aspirant denied allegations that he promoted Buhari's campaign for the presidency.

"I didn't sell Buhari to you. All I did was post his pictures. There is no way anyone can say, I said you must go and vote for Buhari.

"The mess in Nigeria today is because Nigerians find it difficult to detach themselves from career politicians.

"But Nigeria cannot continue in this madness. Why we lack progress is because we are too embittered, too enraged, it is unbelievable."

Momodu also spoke about how he lived in fear in London after fleeing from the military government of Sani Abacha, former head of state.

He narrated how an explosion shocked him and his staff while at their office space close to the Canary Wharf in London.

"So, we got an office and second-hand furniture. We decided to get a bottle of cognac and celebrate because we got an office not minding how we were going to pay printers," he said.

"Then boom! There was a bomb next to our building. A massive explosion with over 100 houses blown apart.

"We started running, and I started shouting Abacha! Abacha! I thought Abacha had discovered where I was. So, we ran, and we saw police dogs everywhere. Apparently, they had evacuated the area, and we didn't know because we were busy celebrating.

"But we were lucky the building was bombproof, and our building was able to withstand the impact," he said.

