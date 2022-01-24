Namibia: Venaani Mourns Former Dta Leader

POPULAR Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani has described the late Katuutire Kaura as a great political teacher and legislator.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Venaani recounted how Kaura played an unmistakable role in shaping the political discourse of his time.

The late Kaura was the president of the Democratic TurnhalleAlliance (DTA), before it rebranded to PDM, from 1998 to 2013.

"The death of the late honourable Kaura robs the Namibian political sphere of a wealth of experience," said Venaani.

Venaani extended his condolences to the late Kaura's widow Vicky and the children.

Kaura died on Saturday night in a Windhoek hospital aged 80.