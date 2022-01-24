Namibia: Venaani Mourns Former Dta Leader

23 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

POPULAR Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani has described the late Katuutire Kaura as a great political teacher and legislator.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Venaani recounted how Kaura played an unmistakable role in shaping the political discourse of his time.

The late Kaura was the president of the Democratic TurnhalleAlliance (DTA), before it rebranded to PDM, from 1998 to 2013.

"The death of the late honourable Kaura robs the Namibian political sphere of a wealth of experience," said Venaani.

Venaani extended his condolences to the late Kaura's widow Vicky and the children.

Kaura died on Saturday night in a Windhoek hospital aged 80.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X