Tanzania: President Mwinyi Tasks Lawyers to Help the Country

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has tasked legal experts and advocates to help the government by proposing best legal amendment that could provide solution to existing social and economic problems.

"I ask you to use your expertise to advise our governments in both sides of the union to amend all laws that have a legal lacuna in economic matters and as top leaders we will offer a greenlight for the best interests of our lovely nation," he said

Dr Mwinyi was speaking in Dodoma during the official opening of the Law Week which kicked off on Sunday ahead of the Law Day which is scheduled to be marked on February 1, 2021.

According to the Chief Justice (CJ)Professor Ibrahim Juma, the Law Day is expected to be officiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

According to Dr Mwinyi, the success of the economy, business and investment depends on the foundation of the law and independence of the judiciary.

"Laws and judicial procedures will equally help our people to manage their daily economic activities as well as strengthening their socio-economic activities," he noted.

The Zanzibar president further added that having best laws which were well enforced was the best way in improving people's lives in the search for the their daily living.