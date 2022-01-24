Tanzania: Simba Stuck, Azam Spark Horror

DEFENDING champions wasted two points after their barren draw with Mtibwa Sugar while in Sumbawanga Azam enjoyed a goal-festival in their 4-0 win over Tanzania Prisons.

Simba have remained second with 25 points despite the away draw while the hefty victory heightened Azam to the fourth position with 21 points in hand and they are a point inferior to the third-placed Mbeya City.

The decision to bring the game at their Manungu home ground seemed to pay off for Mtibwa as they managed to hold the defending champions in almost both halves of the fiercely contested game.

Simba who featured all their key players with exception of midfielder Jonas Mkude and attacker Kibu Dennis who were injured in their previous game against Mbeya City, fought hard for the victory, but none of their countless raids paid off.

Simba looked determined to win so as to console fans after losing 1-0 to Mbeya City a few days earlier.

Among the players who made things difficult for Simba yesterday was Said Ndemla who was sold to Mtibwa Sugar.

In Mtibwa Sugar shirt Ndemla was brilliant throughout the evening commanding the midfield and looked superior to Mali's Sadio Kanoute and Mzamiru Yassin in the middle of the terrain.

Mtibwa came close to scoring through Jaffar Kibaya in the 56th minute after he was set through by Salum Kihimbwa, but his shot went off target.

Two minutes later Kihimbwa ran with the ball from the left flank before he delivered a pass to Ndemla whose shot flew just wide of Simba goal.

Simba tactician Pablo Franco brought in Clatous Chama, John Bocco, Bernard Morison and Gadiel Michael for Hassan Dilunga, Mzamiru Yasin, Chris Mugalu and Mohamedi Hussein respectively, but the changes didn't yield fruits.

Later defender Henock Inonga was forced to go out after picking injury and his place was taken by Kennedy Juma.

In the stoppage time Shomari Kapombe could help Simba to score but his ground shot hit the post.

At Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Azam were unstoppable on the pitch when they handed hosts Tanzania Prisons a 4-0 blitz in a thrilling Premier League game.

Azam who played with vigor, outshined their opponents in all departments and their flawless finishing helped them to win the tough encounter.

After many futile attempts, Azam opened their goal account in the 28th minute through Tepsy Evans that lasted until the end of the first half.

The second half saw Azam doubling the score with Ismail Kader's cool finish.

Three minutes later, Ibrahim Ajib netted his team's third goal before Charles Zulu's missile found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to give Azam their fourth goal.