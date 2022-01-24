Tanzania: Yanga Aim Guns At Polisi Tz Today

THE natural turf at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha will be on fire today when Polisi Tanzania host Young Africans in a tense NBC Premier League match.

It will be a record making for the hosts as they will be trying to end Yanga's unbeaten run while the visitors will be looking to extend their leadership at the top of the pile as the win will hand them 35 points.

The win will also hand Yanga their 12-match unbeaten run.

Whenever these two teams meet, one expects to witness a great match basing on the level of competition between them and in today's game, nobody knows which side will smile at the end of the game.

Last season, when the two sides met at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi, Polisi Tanzania came from behind to level the scoreboard in the 89th minute as the game ended in a 1-1 draw which was a fair results to Polisi Tanzania.

However, they faceoff with a 24-point gap existing between them as Yanga have 32 points at the driving seat of the table while the hosts have 18 points and are among the best performing sides in the unfolding campaign.

The Jangwani street giants go into the game with heads up after winning their previous match 2-0 against Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga where they break a four season win-less run at the venue.

They, however, had a midweek friendly match at Sheikh Amri Abeid arena against First League side Mbuni FC to keep the squad energetic before facing their league opponents and managed to win 2-0 courtesy of a brace by Mukoko Tonombe.

On the day, Yanga fans were satisfied with the way their newly-signed player from TP Mazembe Chicco Ushindi who was featured in the second half replacing Deus Kaseke performed.

He might, therefore, be deployed to make his premier league debut for the current league toppers and this will depend on the preference of the Head Coach, Nasreddine Nabi who is adamant to pocket his first top flight league title.

For Polisi Tanzania, they will try to become the first side to upset Yanga this season as 12 teams have so far failed to achieve that hence the ball is in their court to do whatever they want with it.

They have good players among them is the former Yanga goalkeeper Metacha Mnata who is the first choice shot-stopper at the Moshi based club and will play to prove wrong his ex-employer.

He was in goal for Yanga when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Ushirika Stadium last term as many Yanga fans accuse him of deliberately conceding the equalising goal.

From 12 games, Polisi Tanzania have won 4 matches, drawing six encounters and losing 2 duels.