Tanzania: Muleba Upbeat With Maghalini Fish Market Earnings

MULEBA District Commissioner (DC), Mr Toba Nguvila has expressed his satisfaction with revenue collections recorded at the Katembe Magharini fish market.

Mr Nguvila told the "Sunday News" in an interview that at least 50 tonnes of the famous Lake Victoria sardines (dagaa) were being exported daily from the international Katembe Magharini fish market, in Muleba District's Nyakabango War which also operates a harbour.

"At least 50 tonnes of sardines (dagaa) and two other species- Nile Perch and Sato were being exported to neighbouring markets including Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Burundi.

The fish exporters were also paying government loyalty amounting between 20m/-and 30m/- on daily basis at peak season. This is an impressive performance," he said.

Mr Nguvila explained that joint efforts were being taken to increase surveillance on Lake Victoria to control smuggling of fishery resources and the use of illegal fishing gear.

Meanwhile, Over 3bn/- revenue was collected from fisheries resources in Kagera region during the 2020/2021 period due to increased joint surveillance efforts, it has been disclosed.

Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora explained that revenue collections from fisheries resources increased from 1,042,486,115/- during 2015/2016, to 3,139,722,518/- during 2020/2021,

He cited concerted efforts taken to include surveillance on Lake Victoria and discouraging the use of banned fishing gear.

"During the same period different illegal gear including undersized nets were confiscated and destroyed while immature fish weighing 2,289 kilogrammes worth 175.5m/- were impounded.

Nile perch, which is the most commercially viable, should not be harvested until it is 50cm long or weighing 2 kilogrammes," he said.

The East African Community has designated the Lake basin as an 'economic growth zone', with the potential to develop into a major economic region. The fisheries are vital in creating employment opportunities, mostly rural-based, thereby helping to reduce rural-urban migration.

Fish is also a rich source of animal protein for human consumption and provides raw material (fish meal) for processing animal feeds. The fish industry contributes to GDP and has continued to be an important source of foreign exchange earned from fish exports.

Besides, the fish industry contributes to the national and local government revenues through levying of various taxes, levies and licence fees. The sector has also contributed directly and indirectly to the improvement of physical infrastructure and social facilities, such as roads, schools and hospitals, particularly in remote fishing communities.

Based on current stock estimates, the Lake has the potential to yield fish valued at over US$ 800 million annually on a sustainable basis.