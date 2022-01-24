Tanzania: UNFPA Pledges Support in Population Census

THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has expressed its commitment of cooperating with Tanzania on ensuring the country makes progress and records success, especially on the coming Population and Housing Census to be held in August this year.

Statistics to be collected will enable the country to make development plans for the national interests.

The assurance was made by the UNFPA Country representative Mark Bryan Schreiner shortly after he presented credentials to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Liberata Mulamula at the Ministry's sub office in Dar es Salaam.

On the same occasion, Minister Mulamula also received the credentials of the country representative for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Mahoua Parums.

The minister asked UNFPA to embark on capacity building for youths and women for them to participate effectively in the national census.

"They have come at the right time, when our country is about to conduct a population and housing census. As a government, we are making efforts to mobilise youth and women to take part in the exercise," said the minister.

Speaking further, the minister said UNFPA and UNICEF have been working closely with Tanzania in different areas beneficial for both sides.

"We have agreed to strengthen further the cooperation with UNICEF through the Ministry of Home Affairs on returning Burundian refugees to their home country, Burundi," she explained.

The repatriation of Burundians is in line with the call that President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi issued in October 2021 during his state visit to Tanzania during which he asked Burundian Refugees to consider going back to their home country to participate in nation building.

For her part Ms Parums commended Tanzania for receiving and hosting refugees for a long time.

"We have agreed with the government of Tanzania on the need to continue protecting refugees as well as providing them with some of the basic needs, let's maintain this cooperation," said the UNHCR country representative.

In another development, the minister also met with the country representative for the World Food Program (WFP) Ms Sarah Gordon-Gibson.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues pertaining to cooperation between the UN Organization and Tanzania on improving the sector.