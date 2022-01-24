Ethiopia/Tanzania: FIFA U20 - It's Tanzania Vs Ethiopia Today

TANZANIA Ladies are ready to face Ethiopia in their crucial 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar today.

A win by the country's envoys will see them proceeding into the fifth and final round of the qualifiers whose finals will be staged in Costa Rica from August 10th to 28th this year.

In his update before today's meeting, the team's Head Coach Bakari Shime said his charges are well prepared to fight hard and make it to the fifth round of the event.

"It is our hope that we will use well this venue to get good results to propel us to the next phase of the competition as such, we ask for massive support from all Tanzanians wherever they are," Shime said.

He added that his players are on full throttle for the match and that basing on the level of preparations they have had, morale among them is high to fight for the national colours.

On his part, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communications Officer Clifford Ndimbo urged supporters to turn up at the venue in big number to rally behind their team.

"We have decided to make the match free-entry in order to attract more people at the stadium to give the deserved support to the players which in turn will force them to work hard on the pitch," he said.

Again, Ndimbo grabbed the opportunity to urge parents and guardians to allow their daughters to engage in football for them to become dependable future players of the national team.

If they qualify for the Costa Rica finals, it will be the first time for Tanzanite to make it at the big stage of the women's football showdown which will give players a big selling platform to be spotted by other women teams across the world.

Two teams from Africa will be selected to represent the continent at the finals which attract 16 teams and Japan are the current defending champions after clinching it in 2018.