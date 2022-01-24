Ethiopia/Tanzania: FIFA U20 - It's Tanzania Vs Ethiopia Today

23 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

TANZANIA Ladies are ready to face Ethiopia in their crucial 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar today.

A win by the country's envoys will see them proceeding into the fifth and final round of the qualifiers whose finals will be staged in Costa Rica from August 10th to 28th this year.

In his update before today's meeting, the team's Head Coach Bakari Shime said his charges are well prepared to fight hard and make it to the fifth round of the event.

"It is our hope that we will use well this venue to get good results to propel us to the next phase of the competition as such, we ask for massive support from all Tanzanians wherever they are," Shime said.

He added that his players are on full throttle for the match and that basing on the level of preparations they have had, morale among them is high to fight for the national colours.

On his part, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communications Officer Clifford Ndimbo urged supporters to turn up at the venue in big number to rally behind their team.

"We have decided to make the match free-entry in order to attract more people at the stadium to give the deserved support to the players which in turn will force them to work hard on the pitch," he said.

Again, Ndimbo grabbed the opportunity to urge parents and guardians to allow their daughters to engage in football for them to become dependable future players of the national team.

If they qualify for the Costa Rica finals, it will be the first time for Tanzanite to make it at the big stage of the women's football showdown which will give players a big selling platform to be spotted by other women teams across the world.

Two teams from Africa will be selected to represent the continent at the finals which attract 16 teams and Japan are the current defending champions after clinching it in 2018.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X