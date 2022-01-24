Rwanda: Ferwaba in Search for League Sponsors After Expiry of BK Deal

24 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) is holding talks with potential national league sponsors after the expiry of the deal it had with the Bank of Kigali (BK).

From 2018 until last year, BK has been the major sponsor of the league, a deal in which the financial institution has provided close to Rwf 400 million for supporting league games, playoffs, youth development programs.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba confirmed that the partnership with BK will not be renewed, and the federation is currently in talks with other sponsors.

"There are various sponsors we are talking to, and the season is likely to start when we have a sponsorship deal signed," he said.

The new season will get underway in March, after the national team will have finished playing in the first window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers that will take place in February in Senegal.

This year will also mark the first edition of the second division league. It is tentatively scheduled to start on March 12, and Times Sport understands that teams are still registering to take part.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X