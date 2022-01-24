Rwanda: Ferwaba in Search for League Sponsors After Expiry of BK Deal

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) is holding talks with potential national league sponsors after the expiry of the deal it had with the Bank of Kigali (BK).

From 2018 until last year, BK has been the major sponsor of the league, a deal in which the financial institution has provided close to Rwf 400 million for supporting league games, playoffs, youth development programs.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba confirmed that the partnership with BK will not be renewed, and the federation is currently in talks with other sponsors.

"There are various sponsors we are talking to, and the season is likely to start when we have a sponsorship deal signed," he said.

The new season will get underway in March, after the national team will have finished playing in the first window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers that will take place in February in Senegal.

This year will also mark the first edition of the second division league. It is tentatively scheduled to start on March 12, and Times Sport understands that teams are still registering to take part.