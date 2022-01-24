Rwanda: Rayon Sports Battered as Etincelles Shock Gasogi

Rayon Sports were humiliated 3-0 at home by Marines FC in the Rwanda premier league on Sunday.

This was the Blues' heaviest defeat this season as they were completely outplayed by the minnows in a game which proved to be a one-sided affair.

Rayon went into the game without a host of their players as Nizigiyimana Karim, Nishimwe Blaise and Muvandimwe were all suspended whereas leading attacker Essomba Willy Leandre Onana are injured.

Fiston Ishimwe, who spearheaded the onslaught was in good form as he raced to a through ball and rounded Rayon goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera for one of his goals which could be a goal of the season contender.

The game started on a bright note with each side making incursions to the other's vital area but it was Marines who looked a bit more purposeful upfront.

Marines FC opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Aminu Nahimana before Fiston Ishimwe completed a brace in the space of one minute (68th and 69th) to hand his side the three maximum points.

The defence of the home side including Mitima Isaac and Mujyanama Fidele were in tatters as they could not stop the rampaging attack of Marines FC

Elsewhere in Huye, Musanze took the lead through a 34th minute penalty which was neatly converted by Ugandan striker Ben Ocen before Mukura rallied back with goals from Jebrin Aboubakar and Patrick Atsinze to win the game 3-2.

The visitors' second goal was netted by Jean Luc Kwizera.

Relegation threatened Etincelles also did the unthinkable as they went away to defeat Gasogi by two goals to nothing. Hussein Ciza and Isaie Songa were the players on target.

On Saturday, AS Kihali stayed at home and drew goalless with APR FC in an exciting encounter.

Kiyovu Sports also came from behind to beat Espoir 2-1 in Kigali. Felicien Nkurunziza gave the away side the lead in the 28th minute before Kiyovu netted two second half goals from Thierry Ndayishimiye and Abedi Bigirimana to win the day.