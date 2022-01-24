Gabon: U.S. Relations With Gabon

document

U.S.-GABON RELATIONS

The United States established diplomatic relations with Gabon in 1960 following Gabon's independence from France. Relations between the United States and Gabon are excellent. The United States applauds Gabon's efforts to take bold steps to root out corruption and to reform the judiciary and other key institutions to promote respect for human rights. Gabon and the United States are working to diversify and strengthen Gabon's economy, expand bilateral trade, increase security in the Gulf of Guinea, and combat wildlife trafficking.

Bilateral Economic Relations

Gabon's oil-reliant economy shows signs of recovering from its downturn due to COVID-19 and the decline in oil prices and demand. Gabon's middle-income status limits the amount of U.S. assistance available. The government is focused on economic diversification, most notably by expanding the agribusiness and tourism sectors. Most foreign investment, including U.S. investment, is concentrated in the oil and extractive sectors. Gabon is eligible for preferential trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). U.S. exports to Gabon include machinery, agricultural products, vehicles, and optical and medical instruments. U.S. imports from Gabon include crude oil, manganese ores, agricultural products, and wood. In Fiscal Year 2021, exports from the United States to Gabon totaled $77.3 million.

Gabon's Membership in International Organizations

Gabon is a member of the African Union and began a two-year term as a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council in 2022. Gabon works closely with other countries in the Congo Basin region to address deforestation and other environmental challenges. Gabon served as chair of the African Group Negotiators from 2020-2021, including at the United Nations Climate Change 26th Conference of Parties (COP26). Gabon is also a member of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). Gabon and the United States belong to many of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization. In 2020, Gabon and the United States served as the co-Secretaries of the G7++ Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (FOGG) group supporting regional maritime security goals.

Bilateral Representation

Principal embassy officials are listed in the Department's Key Officers List.

Gabon maintains an embassy in the United States at 2034 20th St. NW, Washington, DC, 20009 (tel. 202-797-1000).

