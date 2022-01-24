Rwanda: Volleyball Player Mutabazi Reported Missing in the UAE

Yves Mutabazi, a national volleyball team player, has been reported missing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he features for Al Jazira Sports Club.

Peter Muyombano, the Communications Officer of the Rwandan Embassy in the UAE confirmed the news to Times Sport, adding that they are following up on the case with urgency.

"We are following this case with utmost urgency and will update the public in the due course. The Embassy was alerted on Saturday about his disappearance," he said.

Mutabazi is one of the most outstanding players in the national team currently.

He captured the attention of many fans during the African Volleyball Championship held in Kigali in August last year, where he played a starring role, helping the country finish sixth.

The 26-year-old contributed 20 points in one game against Burkina Faso, before he also stunned Uganda with his robust ace-service.

Mutabazi made his senior international debut at the age of 19.

Among other achievements in his career, he helped Rwanda to finish fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Mutabazi also won the 2014 local league title with APR, and was part of the national U-21 team that finished in 12th position - out of 20 teams - at the 2013 FIVB World Men's U-21 Championships in Turkey.

In September 2021, Mutabazi joined Al Jazira Sport Club (United Arab Emirates on a one-year contract.