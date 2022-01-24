Malawi: Local Bishops Against the Cancer of Corruption That Is Rampant in the Country

22 January 2022
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Blantyre — "Call for a relentless fight against corruption", is the title of the statement issued by the Episcopal Conference of the country (CEM) on January 19, 2022, on the spread of the phenomenon. Corruption is a difficult vice to fight as it has taken deep root all over Malawi - the bishops say. It causes untold suffering to the vast majority of ordinary Malawians who face crushing poverty on a daily basis".

"Unfortunately, even those tasked with fighting and eliminating corruption are too often sucked into it", reads the statement, signed among others by the Archbishop of Blantyre, Msgr. Thomas Msusa, President of ECM. "No one should be pressured, intimidated or influenced by threats or other means in carrying out their work for the good of the country". Institutions and individuals have often betrayed public trust and acted to eradicate and combat systemic corruption.

"Judicial authorities have a key role to play in this fight - say the Bishops, who call on the judiciary to be professional in handling corruption cases in order to avoid loss of public trust. We call on civil, criminal, constitutional and administrative authorities to ensure that cases of corruption are tried quickly and that everyone is treated equally before the law".

