Zimbabwe: John Robertson Dies

24 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Prominent economist and businessman Mr John Robertson has died.

He was 84.

Mr Robertson died yesterday at his home in Harare after suffering a stroke several weeks ago.

President of the Economics Society of Zimbabwe, Mr Nigel Chanakira confirmed.

"Yes, I can confirm that Mr Robertson is no more. However, I think Mr David Coltart, the former Minister has more details," said Mr Chanakira.

Mr Robertson was born in Bulawayo in 1937. He is the past President of the Zimbabwe Economics Society. He once served for many years as the chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.

He first trained as a radio and television technician with the Royal Rhodesian Air Force, and then with a Bulawayo company, Fenner Brothers.

After 10 years in industry, Robertson enrolled as a student at the then University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland to read for an economics degree.

On completion of the degree, Robertson moved to the then Salisbury as financial correspondent of The Rhodesia Herald, becoming Financial Editor a few years later.

