Zimbabwe: State Withdraws Charges Against Mufandauya

24 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

THE State has withdrawn charges against a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) member, Raphios Mufandauya, arrested on allegations of attempting to assist Henrieta Rushwaya smuggle 6kg gold out of the country in October 2020.

The charges were withdrawn when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje on Wednesday.

Mufandauya was charged with "dealing and possession of gold without a licence."

He was initially arrested with Stephen Tserai before the State decided to jointly charge them with Rushwaya and Gift Karanda.

On Wednesday, Mufandauya appeared in court along with Rushwaya, Tserai and Karanda but the prosecution withdrew his charges before plea and remanded the others to March 17. Through their lawyer,Mr Peter Patisani, Rushwaya, Tserai and Karanda demanded a trial date arguing their case was dragging. The prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that there were pending extra-territorial investigations, hence the delay in setting the matter down for trial.

"We apply that the matter be postponed to March 17 as there are extra-territorial investigations which are to be undertaken in the United Arab Emirates," said Mr Mutsokoti.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X