Zimbabwe: Ema Fines Councils, Firms

The Environment Management Agency (EMA) in Mashonaland East has cracked the whip on local authorities and companies which illegally dump waste and operate without bins, fining them between $30 000 and $50 000 per breach.

At least 72 tickets have been issued this year to the offenders as EMA gets tough on those who pollute the environment.

EMA embarked on the waste management blitz across the province to complement the national clean-up campaign which was recently relaunched in Kwekwe by President Mnangagwa.

The major thrust of the operation is on law enforcement, prosecution and regular compliance spot checks on whether entities were operating with waste bins.

EMA education and publicity officer Mr Astas Mabwe said of the 72 tickets, 52 were issued to shops operating without bins, while 12 entities were fined illegal dumping and one for litter bugging.

"On this waste management blitz, we have issued 72 tickets, 52 to shops without bins, 12 for illegal dumping, three to local authorities, four to a public transporter and one for litter -bugging," said Mr Mabwe.

Local authorities which were fined for illegal dumping are Marondera Municipality, Mutoko Rural District Council and Chikomba Rural District Council.

Mr Mabwe said they will continue to encourage people to keep their environment clean and enforce the law.

