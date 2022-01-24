Zimbabwe: Pensioners Receive U.S.$100 Windfall From Kuvimba Dividend

24 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

PENSIONERS have started receiving US$100 payouts as dividends from the Kuvimba Mining House investment.

Kuvimba's portfolio includes Freda Rebecca Gold Mine, Bindura Nickel Corporation, Shamva Gold Mine, Jena Mine, Elvington Mine, Sandawana, Homestake, Zim Alloys, and an investment in Great Dyke Investments (GDI).

The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) holds a 5 percent stake in Kuvimba Mining House, and proceeds from that investment have been earmarked for compensation in respect of legacy pensions.

Last June, the mining group paid out a US$5,2 million dividend, with IPEC receiving US$400 000 on behalf of pensioners.

IPEC acting Commissioner, Ms Samantha Nhende, said pensioners who earned US$1 000 will be the first beneficiaries under this initial tranche.

"The first dividend from this investment, US$400 000, was declared in June 2021 and IPEC was mandated to administer the same, in order to compensate the affected private occupational pensioners.

"To ensure the funds distributed to the pensioners were meaningful, IPEC adopted a means test approach as per some recommendations from the industry," said Ms Nhende.

"This means tested approach considered pensioners who earned an annual pension below $1 000 as at December 31, 2020 for participation in the first tranche dividend distribution."

The payment arrangements have already been put in place.

She added that other cohorts of pensioners will participate in future dividend distributions, as and when the dividend is declared.

In the 2021 National Budget Statement, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube set aside resources then equivalent to US$75 million, to be applied to the compensation of pensioners for the loss of value.

These resources were later availed as US$75 million worth of shareholding in Kuvimba Mining House as compensation to the pensions industry as Government moved to acknowledge that the 2019 currency reforms had unintended consequences on pensioners within the private occupational pension schemes.

Meanwhile, Government is making steady progress in ensuring compensation for pensioners who lost value to hyperinflation circa 2008.

Pensioners and policyholders whose values were eroded at the time should start receiving compensation in this first quarter following the completion of a payment framework last year.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X