Nigeria: Afcon 2021 - "How We Stopped Nigeria" - - Tunisia Coach

24 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Tunisia coach, Mondher Kebaier has opened up on how his boys stopped Nigeria from progressing to the quarter-finals in the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, following their impressive performance against Super Eagles

Nigeria was tagged favourite to lift the trophy after their amazing performance in the group stage as they recorded 9 points after 3 games

Msakni netted the only goal of the game as the North Africans were a lone goal victor

During a post-match conference, the coach confirmed that they worked on the Nigeria wingers because they knew how dangerous they could be.

"Today we came up with tactics to put pressure on the Nigerian wingers because they are very dangerous. And we also know they have difficulties when they lose the ball," he said.

Tunisia will now play against Burkina Faso in the quarter-final as Super Eagles return home.

