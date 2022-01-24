Nigeria: Why Nigeria's GDP Would Surpass IMF Projection - Afrinvest

24 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu

Analysts at Afrinvest West Africa) Limited, a Lagos based investment banking firm, have projected that in 2022, Nigerian economy would surpass the prediction by the International Monetary Fund, IMF by 0.2 percentage points despite the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, dynamics in 2021.

The firm predicted that Nigerian economy would grow by 2.9 per cent while the IMF predicted 2.7 per cent in 2022.

READ ALSo:He's my number one fan, says policewoman promoted CP same day with husband

The analysts explained: "Nigerian economy would be driven by continued recovery in non-oil GDP. For the oil sector GDP, we expect the gradual increase in Nigeria's oil production towards the new cap of 1.83mbpd from the earlier 1.45mbpd, to boost the sector's performance.

2022 being a pre-election year, we anticipate a marked shift in fiscal focus to politicking.

"Despite the anticipated electioneering pressures, fiscal policy is expected to become more hawkish as the government seeks to raise revenue generation to fund a N17.1 trillion budget with a planned deficit of N6.4 trillion."

On recommendations, they stated: "The monetary policy environment should remain relatively accommodative. We do not expect any switch in the current Foreign Exchange, FX management policy of the CBN."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X