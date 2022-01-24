Rwanda: South Korean Appointed Taekwondo Team Coach

24 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Taekwondo Federation has appointed Jeong Ji-Man, a South Korean national as the new head coach of the Taekwondo national team.

Ji-Man holds a black belt and has played for his country's national team in various competitions.

This is not the first time he will be coaching the Rwandan Taekwondo national team, as he coached it between 2015-2016 as a volunteer.

In his new tenure, he will be assisted by Alain Irene Bagire who previously worked as the team's head coach from 2016-2022.

Ji-Man will be in charge of the preparations for the African Taekwondo Championships 2022 scheduled for July-September this year, a competition that Rwanda Taekwondo Federation submitted an application to host.

If Rwanda wins the bid, it will be the first Sub-Saharan Africa country to host the continental competition which will feature Taekwondo types like Poomsae and Kyorugi.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X