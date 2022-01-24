Rwanda: South Korean Appointed Taekwondo Team Coach

The Rwanda Taekwondo Federation has appointed Jeong Ji-Man, a South Korean national as the new head coach of the Taekwondo national team.

Ji-Man holds a black belt and has played for his country's national team in various competitions.

This is not the first time he will be coaching the Rwandan Taekwondo national team, as he coached it between 2015-2016 as a volunteer.

In his new tenure, he will be assisted by Alain Irene Bagire who previously worked as the team's head coach from 2016-2022.

Ji-Man will be in charge of the preparations for the African Taekwondo Championships 2022 scheduled for July-September this year, a competition that Rwanda Taekwondo Federation submitted an application to host.

If Rwanda wins the bid, it will be the first Sub-Saharan Africa country to host the continental competition which will feature Taekwondo types like Poomsae and Kyorugi.