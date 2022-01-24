South Africa: MEC Mbali Hlophe On the Passing of Legendary Actor Patrick Shai

22 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe has learnt with shock and deep sadness of the passing of one of South Africa's legendary actor Patrick Shai.

The veteran actor, who became a household name by portraying the character "Nkwesheng" from the 80s series "Bophelo Ke Sephekgo, passed away in his Dobsonville, Soweto home on Saturday, 22 January 2022.

Offering her condolences, MEC Hlophe said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Patrick Shai who was not only a talented actor but was also a gender-based violence activist who founded the Khuluma Ndoda forum. The Creative Industries has lost a giant and the anti- gender- based violence movement has lost an activist."

MEC Mbali Hlophe has on behalf of the people of Gauteng expressed her heartfelt condolences to the Shai family, friends and industry colleagues.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X