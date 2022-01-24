South Africa: MEC Mbali Hlophe On the Passing of Legendary Actor Patrick Shai

press release

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe has learnt with shock and deep sadness of the passing of one of South Africa's legendary actor Patrick Shai.

The veteran actor, who became a household name by portraying the character "Nkwesheng" from the 80s series "Bophelo Ke Sephekgo, passed away in his Dobsonville, Soweto home on Saturday, 22 January 2022.

Offering her condolences, MEC Hlophe said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Patrick Shai who was not only a talented actor but was also a gender-based violence activist who founded the Khuluma Ndoda forum. The Creative Industries has lost a giant and the anti- gender- based violence movement has lost an activist."

MEC Mbali Hlophe has on behalf of the people of Gauteng expressed her heartfelt condolences to the Shai family, friends and industry colleagues.